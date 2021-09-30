8 Investigates: How LPD teams up with therapists to respond to a mental health crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A remote mental health crisis is incredibly traumatic for those going through the crisis, family members, and those who respond it. In 2020, CenterPointe received a grant for $4 million over two years that enabled them to expand their mobile crisis response services, partnering with the Lincoln Police Department to make sure there is a therapist just a phone call away from any dispatch.www.klkntv.com
