Lincoln, NE

8 Investigates: How LPD teams up with therapists to respond to a mental health crisis

By Yousef Nasser
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A remote mental health crisis is incredibly traumatic for those going through the crisis, family members, and those who respond it. In 2020, CenterPointe received a grant for $4 million over two years that enabled them to expand their mobile crisis response services, partnering with the Lincoln Police Department to make sure there is a therapist just a phone call away from any dispatch.

www.klkntv.com

