CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan, MI

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

By Lacy James
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michigan DNR is seeking tips after a likely arsonist destroys $35,000 worth of timber in the Allegan State Game Area. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call from a helicopter crew about a significant fire. The helicopter crew reported that a large fire could be seen while flying over the Allegan State Game area south of 116th Avenue, east of 46th Street, in Valley Township, southwest Michigan.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

Kent County Police Looking for Driver Who Gave Murder Suspect a Ride

The Kent County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying anyone who may have picked up murder suspect, Jacob Alan Ryan on Sept. 16, 2021. Ryan is accused of fatally stabbing Rockford mother, 25-year-old Ciara Paul. Paul's two children, ages 2 and 5, were found injured in the home and transported to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital for medical treatment. According to Wood TV 8, the following day the children were listed in stable condition. Police had initially been called to the Cannon Township residence around 7:25 p.m. on September16 to perform a welfare check when they discover Paul's body and the injured children.
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Best Roads in West Michigan to See Fall Color

It is that time of year again...the sun is setting earlier, the temperatures are cooling off, and the leaves on the trees are changing color. Where are the best roads in West Michigan to see some of nature's beauty?. Again this year, the County Road Association has put together their...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Allegan, MI
Government
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
Allegan County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Allegan, MI
Crime & Safety
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man Dies With Winning Lottery Ticket In Pocket

A guy finally gets a little bit of luck to swing his way, and then it all ends. Life is fleeting my friends, cash out before you go. Dawn Talaski used to hang out with with Greg Jarvis at the Blue Water Inn, a bar she owns in Caseville, along the beautiful shores of the Saginaw Bay.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Nearly 160,000 Bottles Of Wine Were Illegally Shipped To Michigan

Some vino would be keano! Each state has different laws for shipping alcohol in-state, between states, and internationally, as well as treating beer, spirits, and wine differently. More than one-third of every bottle of alcohol shipped into Michigan during the first quarter of 2020 was shipped illegally. The Michigan Liquor...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

What It’s Like to Fly 3600 Feet Above Lake Michigan Without an Engine

@justbe0616 #puremichigan #gliderflight #feelingfree#livingmybestlife #ShowYourGlow #frankfort ♬ Paradise - Bazzi. A glider is technically defined as an aircraft that does not depend on an engine. It stays in the air by using rising currents of air in the atmosphere, called lift. The most common type of soaring in Michigan is thermal lift. Solar heating of the ground warms the air above it, which then rises in bubbles or columns called thermals. The tops of thermals are often marked by puffy cumulus clouds, a reliable sign to the glider pilot that the lift is active.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy