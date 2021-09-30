Space-age Sensor

How do you design sensors that can work equally well on two planets?. Humidity and pressure sensors from an electronics expert are currently operating in every continent on Earth, as well as on space missions such as NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. These motorised vehicles have been working on Mars since August 2012 and February 2021, respectively, and the technologies in the Vaisala sensors is the same as those deployed in multiple applications on Earth. So, how do you design a sensor that is able to operate in such different environments? Anni Torri, a senior scientist in Vaisala’s R&D division offers some valuable insight.