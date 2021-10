As part of its annual Homecoming celebration, Indiana University of Pennsylvania has continued its tradition of selecting students for the Crimson Court. Each year, students are chosen through a university-wide student vote to serve on the Crimson Court as representatives of their academic colleges. Traditionally, the court participates in the parade, attends the Crimson Huddle alumni and friends event before the football game, and is honored on the field during halftime. They also are invited to participate in college-related activities by their respective deans.

INDIANA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO