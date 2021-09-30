CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Connecting Women in Business Luncheon

By 7:00 p.m., Charlevoix Public Library
 6 days ago

Petoskey Chamber President Nikki Devitt will lead the group through discussions about networking. Nikki will then lead three fun networking exercises to help you learn a few new networking tricks. $30 for CWIB members; $35 for not-yet-members. Register.

Re-Discover Thriving Petoskey

A free educational & networking session to give the business community a deeper understanding of what the Thriving Petoskey initiative actually means & how it will better your business. Featured speakers include Chamber President Nikki Devitt, B Corps business owner & Planning Commissioner Brian Bates, & Petoskey City Councilwoman & environmental guru Lindsey Walker. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
Women's March TC 2021

On Oct. 2 thousands of people will take to the streets in DC & all states to mobilize in defense of women’s reproductive freedom. Women’s March TC will gather from 1-2:30pm & line the sidewalks on both sides of the street in front of the Open Space on Grandview Parkway. Bring signs, mask up & practice social distancing.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
MUSEUMS
8th Annual Frankfort Beer Week

Oct. 4-9. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan craft beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta.
FRANKFORT, MI
Discover Easton app directly connects you with your local businesses

EASTON – When Dottie Fulginiti was recently looking for a new place to eat she opened the Discover Easton app on her phone. “There are so many restaurants in town and we tend to frequent the same ones,” said Fulginiti, chair of the Easton Select Board. “I looked at the app, scrolled through and picked a restaurant I’d never tried before – Ultimate Pizza. It was great.”
CELL PHONES
The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
Book Folding with Sue Geshel

Make & take! Learn how to fold pages of a book so that it shows the word “JOY"! All supplies provided. Class is free but limited to the first 8 people who register.
BELLAIRE, MI
Nature Through Pastels

Four regional artists exhibit their pastel paintings through Oct. 29. Leelanau artists Julie Avery, Chris Nettleton & Jan Price; & Lesa Seefled of Grand Traverse County have each worked in the arts for some time & have more recently moved into painting with pastels through both individual & group explorations. Tues., Sept. 28, 6–8pm: Meet the artists & hear about their works at the library. Closed on Sundays.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
Jeff Haas Trio - Collaboration

"First Mondays" Cross Collaboration event featuring The Jeff Haas Trio & featured artist Julie Braverman creating live. For more info please visit higherartgallery.com/tickets.
VISUAL ART
Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
Good Fight 5K Remembrance Run

Calling on participants of all ages & abilities to take on the “good fight” along-side others who have been impacted in some way by cancer. $5 of each entry fee will be donated by Traverse City Track Club to the Munson Healthcare Foundations' Cancer Patient Need Fund.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

