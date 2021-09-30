CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Scott is lying about why police reform failed

By Michael Arceneaux
While no single party is solely responsible for the failure of this Congress to pass a bill to overhaul policing in America, at least one senator should be called out for not telling the truth about his role in the legislation's collapse. For about six months, there were bipartisan negotiations...

#Minneapolis Police#Police Reform#Black People#Democrats#Republicans#Cbs News#Face The Nation#Gop#Cnn#State Of The Union
