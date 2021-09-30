ALS and MS Walk for Living Honors the Amazing Residents of the Leonard Florence Center
The pandemic has been challenging for everyone but just imagine what it’s been like for the ALS and MS residents at the Leonard Florence Center for Living. In addition to fighting debilitating diseases, these individuals have had to cope with increased isolation, limited family visits and reduced group activities. Yet throughout it all, they continue to show incredible courage, optimism and a zest for living.everettindependent.com
