CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Kyrsten Sinema is already facing primary pressure in Arizona

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If these Arizona Democrats have their way, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could be out the door at the end of her first term. Primary Sinema PAC, a new PAC "backed by a network of deep-pocketed donors," has begun "laying the groundwork" for a primary challenge to Sinema in 2024, reports NBC News. What's more, state activists have concurrently-but-separately launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a potential re-election challenger, should Sinema "not vote to end the filibuster or [continue] to obstruct [President Biden's] agenda," writes Salon.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema responds to weekend activist incident at Arizona State University

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said an incident involving a community activist group over the weekend was “unacceptable.”. “Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission -- including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom,” Sen. Sinema said in a press release Monday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Sen. Sinema explains why she's holding out on the infrastructure bill

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Saturday issued a rebuttal to sharp criticism over her hold out on a vote for a combined $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. The criticism has been leveled by voters, interest groups and elected members of her own party, including fellow Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin who said Friday, “Make your mark and close the deal. What is it that you want? What is your final goal? It’s time to stop talking around it and speak directly to it.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ro Khanna
Washington Post

Kyrsten Sinema and the amnesia of the Great Civility Debate

The Great Civility Debate is back once again — this time spurred by liberal protesters confronting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in an Arizona State University bathroom. As with the previous events spurring this debate, including the Virginia restaurant that asked Sarah Sanders to leave in 2018, the very valid question is how far is too far when it comes to petitioning our country’s leaders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

If Sinema undermines Biden's agenda, will iconoclast image hold in Arizona?

WASHINGTON — The mailers on behalf of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., being sent out to homes across Arizona paint a picture of a renegade politician who delivers results. "Independent Leader." "Straight Talk." "Bipartisan." "Just like John McCain." "Ask her to keep fighting." "Kyrsten Sinema reached across the aisle to pass...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Times

Kyrsten Sinema accosted on flight by illegal immigrant

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was accosted again by an illegal immigrant Monday — this time while on a flight. The woman who recorded her public confrontation with the senator was apparently the same one who stalked the Arizona Democrat in a bathroom over the weekend. She introduces herself to a seated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Pac#Nbc News#Salon#D Calif#Msnbc
IBTimes

Activists Confront Kyrsten Sinema, Urge Arizona Senator To Support Budget Bill

Activists confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in a plea to support Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget bill. The interaction took place at Arizona State University where Sinema is a lecturer, they followed Sinema into the bathroom filming the encounter on their phones after she left the classroom. The activists told Sinema that they got her elected, warning her they can vote her out of office if she fails to deliver on her promises. They asked Sinema to support the bill that is geared to help working-class families with provisions such as a child tax credit, universal pre-K, paid leave, and expanding Medicare. The bill would also create a path to citizenship for undocumented migrants, many of them being Dreamers who are currently being protected by DACA.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona voters poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads over potential GOP opponents

PHOENIX — A recent poll of voters in Arizona shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly leading all potential Republican opponents in head-to-head matchups. Kelly is back on the ballot for 2022 after winning the seat in 2020 during a special election to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term, giving Arizona two Democrat senators for the first time since January 1953.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Inside the Left’s Revenge Plot Against Kyrsten Sinema

WASHINGTON — Ro Khanna is fed up. The typically mild-mannered congressman from California isn’t trying to hide his frustration with the state of play in Congress over two key pieces of legislation, a trillion-dollar roads-and-bridges infrastructure bill and a far more sweeping $3.5 trillion package that contains most of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. The focus of Khanna’s irritation is a member of his own party, the centrist Senate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. It is Sinema whom Khanna and many other Democrats believe is dragging out the negotiations over President Biden’s sweeping domestic policy without any end in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
talesbuzz.com

Kyrsten Sinema scolded by activists in bathroom at ASU

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was followed into the bathroom by a group of immigration activists who confronted her in her classroom while she was teaching at Arizona State University. Video shows activists follow the senator through an ASU hallway and continue to berate her as she goes into a bathroom...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy