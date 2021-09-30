Kyrsten Sinema is already facing primary pressure in Arizona
If these Arizona Democrats have their way, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could be out the door at the end of her first term. Primary Sinema PAC, a new PAC "backed by a network of deep-pocketed donors," has begun "laying the groundwork" for a primary challenge to Sinema in 2024, reports NBC News. What's more, state activists have concurrently-but-separately launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a potential re-election challenger, should Sinema "not vote to end the filibuster or [continue] to obstruct [President Biden's] agenda," writes Salon.theweek.com
