Maya and the Three Trailer and Images Revealed by Netflix

By Jenna Busch
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Netflix has released a brand new trailer and images for their upcoming animated series Maya and the Three, which will be shown in nine chapters. You can scroll for the pics and check out the trailer in the player below. Maya and the Three was created, directed and executive...

www.vitalthrills.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Kate Del Castillo
Person
Cheech Marin
Person
Gustavo Santaolalla
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Sandra Equihua
Person
Kali Uchis
