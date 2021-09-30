CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans players give rave reviews to NBA’s revised interpretation of non-basketball, foul-drawing moves

By Jim Eichenhofer
 Oct. 26, 2019

Cover picture for the articleNo one could’ve known it at the time, but on Oct. 26, 2019, inside Houston’s Toyota Center, the officiating crew of a Pelicans-Rockets game provided a glimpse into the NBA’s future. During the opening half of a narrow Houston victory, then-Rockets star guard James Harden went through his full catalog of foul-drawing wizardry, a menu that can include subtly hooking the arm of his defender, leaning off-balance on jumpers in order to draw contact, and using the ball as a battering ram on drives. Much to Harden’s chagrin and surprise, friendly whistles were not forthcoming that night, culminating with a play at the first-half buzzer in which he futilely tried to fling his body into New Orleans’ Josh Hart while attempting a three-pointer. After that play again did not result in a shooting foul, an angry Harden slammed the ball into the hardwood, but the ball rapidly bounced back up into Harden’s beard, creating a GIF-worthy reaction from Hart.

