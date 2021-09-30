CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

(Published in the Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Case No. PB-21-398 NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRS. Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Allen Lee Norbury, Deceased, that on the 24th day of September, 2021, there was filed with this Court the Petition of Debbie Miller praying that Letters of Administration be issued to her as Personal Representative of the Estate, to serve without bond, and for a judicial determiniation of the heirs of the Decedent.

