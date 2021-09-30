CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Cirque Esprit

By 7:00 p.m., Charlevoix Public Library
northernexpress.com
 6 days ago

$10-$40 Live music by contemporary pioneers cordis, Le Cirque Esprit presents its latest creation, Spirit of the Machine. The new show is based on the Greek mythological tale of Talos— “the first machine”—& was inspired by cordis’ epic multi-movement suite, The Only, which features mechanical instruments such as a 1902 Victor Talking Machine, a large custom-made music box, & a pocket watch. This new show is packed with acrobatics & aerial acts paired with classic steampunk-era circus artistry.

www.northernexpress.com

Music Box#Live Music#Cordis#Spirit Of The Machine#Greek
