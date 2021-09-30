CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sour Cream & Chive Cauliflower Purée

By Olivia Mack McCool
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine your favorite potato chip flavor—sour cream & chive—meets an ultra silky, buttery take on mashed potatoes. Then you find out that said dish is also really easy to make and most of the work is done in a blender! This recipe starts out with steamed cauliflower and potatoes that get puréed into a super smooth texture with sour cream, butter, and ultimately topped with a generous showering of freshly chopped chives. Humble ingredients, yet when combined, are turned into the ultimate side dish. This is one of those luxurious sides you’d eat at a high-end steakhouse and gush about later.

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
howsweeteats.com

Chipotle Roasted Cauliflower Pitas.

These chipotle roasted cauliflower pitas are amazing! Spicy cauliflower with hummus, feta and greens stuffed in a super fluffy, warm pita makes for a satisfying and delish meal. I love a good meatless monday meal!. When a meatless meal comes out of my kitchen, it’s not always my intention to...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

This is a basic cream cheese frosting recipe using just cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and confectioners’ sugar. You can use it in the preparation of cream cakes, decoration of cookies, cupcakes, or birthday cakes – the options are limitless!. Ingredients:. 8 ounces cream cheese. 1/2 cup butter, softened. 2 teaspoons...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chives#Cauliflower#Food Drink
mysolluna.com

Cauliflower Bites with Harmless Harvest

This post is sponsored by Harmless Harvest. Do you ever just get a craving for fried foods? Eating healthy usually means avoiding fried foods, but sometimes we crave crispy crunchy fried food. And while fried anything creates inflammation and shouldn’t be a mainstay in your diet, there are ways to make it a healthier choice. A popular replacement for fried chicken wings is fried cauliflower, and I’ve got a delicious vegan cauliflower bites recipe for you.
RECIPES
NEWS CENTER Maine

Israeli fried cauliflower with a homemade cheese

PORTLAND, Maine — Bo Byrne has worked in some of Maine's best kitchens and is now the owner of T.O.P. Dog. He is also a teacher at Southern Maine Community College's Culinary school. He stopped by the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for Israeli Fried Cauliflower with Labneh Cheese.
PORTLAND, ME
TrendHunter.com

Indulgently Flavored Whipping Creams

This season, fans of cozy fall flavors can look forward to a new treat from Shamrock Farms in the form of flavored Whipping Creams. There's Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Bourbon, Homemade Vanilla and Decadent Chocolate, all of which are flavors that tap into the fact that people are craving sweetened and flavored creams. These products are made with rBST-free cream and a proprietary formula that promises to serve chefs and at-home cooks alike.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Gorgonzola Cream and Prosciutto Endives

No matter how you say it—"en-dive" or "on-deeve"—this classic no-cook hors d'oeuvre got a modern makeover. A creamy, cheesy base made simply from stirring together crumbles of Gorgonzola and half-and-half gets schmeared onto thin, velvety-soft endive leaves. But that's not the only tasty surprise: a sprinkling of quick-pickled apples adds a sweet tartness that stands up to the richness of the prosciutto draped on top. And, just like that, a stunning no-cook appetizer is done. Pro tip: shop for small endives to make this a two-bite nibble and reach for a mix of bright green and red endives with their beautiful purple tint for a pop of color.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News On 6

Cauliflower Popcorn

Health Eating Coach Sharon Stroud joined us in the Cooking Corner this week! She is here to show us a tasty low-cal version of a favorite movie snack. Today we are making Cauliflower Popcorn. Ingredients. 4 cups small cauliflower florets, stems trimmed. 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. 3 tablespoons...
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loving Its New Kale And Cauliflower Chili

Trader Joe's just released a slew of new items for fall 2021 and — drumroll please — we found a non-pumpkin offering among the autumn-inspired foods, beverages, and (yes, really) dog biscuits. According to BuzzFeed, Trader Joe's new Kale & Cauliflower Chili with Navy Beans hits all the right notes. The ready-to-eat vegetarian chili is filling and comforting. It's perfect to have on hand for those times when you crave a warm-me-up meal without starting from scratch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

Buffalo Cauliflower With Yogurt Ranch

Wings and vegetarians don't mix. Hence buffalo cauliflower, a dish that has graced us with its presence on bar and restaurant menus nationwide. And for good reason; cauliflower is a heavenly vegetable that can soak up flavor like a boss. Here, cauliflower florets are roasted and then tossed with buffalo sauce spiked with just a touch of butter. But what really brings it home is the yogurt ranch that gets drizzled on top, taming the cauliflower's heat and adding freshness. Made with Greek yogurt and seasoned with onion powder, vinegar, and scallions, you'll be pouring it on more than just this craveable plate of buffalo cauliflower.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Roast pumpkin and cauliflower with black beans and cascabel chillies recipe

If you can't find cascabel chillies look for guajillo chillies, both of which are available from coolchile.co.uk. Neither of them are hot. Prep time: 30 minutes, including soaking time | Cooking time: 40 minutes. Serves. 6. Ingredients. 6 cascabel chillies. 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped. 150ml groundnut oil. 1kg butternut...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

‘Ice Cream Perfected’

Dallas family’s Kaurina’s Kulfi peddles traditional Indian treats. A traditional Indian dessert recipe passed down through generations has spread from a Preston Hollow family’s kitchen to stores nationwide. The Singh family first sold their homemade traditional Indian delicacy, Kulfi, in a Dallas Indian store in 1998. Now you can find...
DALLAS, TX
Food52

Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread With Mustard & Chives

I’ve never met a pull-apart cheesy bread I didn’t like, but this one might take the grand prize. This fluffy loaf is sliced into a checkerboard, creating ample space for fillings. Each crevice is smothered in a decadent mustard, garlic, and chive butter, followed by shredded sharp cheddar and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Bake until golden brown and serve while warm and gooey. The bitter notes of the mustard balance out the rich butter and cheese, while the garlic gives the flavor profile a subtle kick. This is the perfect appetizer for football season or for a dinner party with friends. It also makes a killer garlic bread alternative.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Fresh Cauliflower Snacks

Marinated cauliflower is easy to snack on, and take to go, thanks to Poshi's snack packs, which pair the cruciferous vegetable with a Mediterranean herb blend. The cauliflower is tossed in extra virgin olive oil with ingredients like roasted garlic powder, lime and paprika for a fresh and healthy snack that can be enjoyed as an alternative to dry snacks.
RECIPES
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Cauliflower season

It’s fall. Farmers markets are full of cauliflower. Not just old-fashioned white cauliflower. Today, the vegetable comes in shades of purple, yellow, light green. Mark Twain called cauliflower “a cabbage with a college education.” That has proven true today. As Americans attempt to replace calorie-laden empty carbohydrates, cauliflower has stepped in as a substitute for rice, mashed potatoes, even pizza crust.
AGRICULTURE
news9.com

Sweet Cream

(If using flavored “emulsions” add 1 teaspoon at a time till desired flavor is reached) Whisk together the ingredients in a large bowl. Add flavorings. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

How much ginger? Is it cumin or

When you find a recipe with confusing ingredients or instructions, the first thing to do is to see if the recipe was posted elsewhere. https://spicechronicles.com/tofu-roasted-red-bell-pepper-coconut-sauce-aka-passionate-tofu/. on the author's blog where the ginger amount is correctly listed. The original recipe also calls for 1 Tbs. of dried fenugreek leaves. This type...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy