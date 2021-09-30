Sour Cream & Chive Cauliflower Purée
Imagine your favorite potato chip flavor—sour cream & chive—meets an ultra silky, buttery take on mashed potatoes. Then you find out that said dish is also really easy to make and most of the work is done in a blender! This recipe starts out with steamed cauliflower and potatoes that get puréed into a super smooth texture with sour cream, butter, and ultimately topped with a generous showering of freshly chopped chives. Humble ingredients, yet when combined, are turned into the ultimate side dish. This is one of those luxurious sides you’d eat at a high-end steakhouse and gush about later.food52.com
