Sour Cream & Chive Cauliflower Purée

Wings and vegetarians don't mix. Hence buffalo cauliflower, a dish that has graced us with its presence on bar and restaurant menus nationwide. And for good reason; cauliflower is a heavenly vegetable that can soak up flavor like a boss. Here, cauliflower florets are roasted and then tossed with buffalo sauce spiked with just a touch of butter. But what really brings it home is the yogurt ranch that gets drizzled on top, taming the cauliflower's heat and adding freshness. Made with Greek yogurt and seasoned with onion powder, vinegar, and scallions, you'll be pouring it on more than just this craveable plate of buffalo cauliflower.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO