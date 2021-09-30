2021 BMW M440i Convertible
The new 2021 BMW M440i Convertible is a top-level convertible that’s designed especially for those who want to pack a punch and make a statement. It’s the ultimate driving machine. The latest version features an enhanced engine, brakes, and more engineered by BMW M – with additional style upgrades, too.It’s a definitive sports convertible that’s sophisticated and distinctive: the BMW 4 Series Convertible is as sleek as they come, from the impactful kidney grille and stretched silhouette to the tailored noise-reducing soft top. The kidney grille features an intricate mesh design, complimenting the iconic quad headlights and aerodynamic air inlets. The L-shaped taillights, rear diffuser, and dual exhaust tailpipes give the 4 Convertible a rear that’ll make you look twice. Advanced engine technology, performance enhancements and stylish standard body kits, and even more design options makes this performance convertible stand out.tntribune.com
