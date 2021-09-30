Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy to sign 1-day contract, retire in Philadelphia | Running back to be honored vs. Chiefs
LeSean McCoy’s NFL future is no longer shady. The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher plans to sign a one-day contract with the franchise on Friday and officially retire. It’ll be a full-circle move for McCoy, who was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Eagles and broke several franchise records during his six-year stint with the franchise.www.nj.com
Comments / 0