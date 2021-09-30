Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy to sign 1-day contract, retire in Philadelphia | Running back to be honored vs. Chiefs

Lamar Jackson had moved the Ravens a yard away from sealing a win Sunday night against the Chiefs. Coach John Harbaugh was going to let him get the rest of the way there. Baltimore needed a first down to finish off the victory. As Jackson was running over to the sideline with the team facing a fourth-and-1 from its 43, Harbaugh asked his star quarterback if he wanted to go for it. Jackson replied, "Hell, yeah," then went back out on the field and powered straight ahead for a 2-yard rush to secure the Ravens' 36-35 triumph.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO