LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sound of generators and laughter filling the streets of downtown Little Rock can only mean one thing – the Main Street Food Truck Festival is back!. "Feel like we're back to normal, you know?" Walt Todd, co-owner of Count Porkula BBQ, said. "Last year was so trying, and to see people come together like this and look at it: it's wonderful!"

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO