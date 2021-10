Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants all NBA players and team personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team," the Hall of Famer told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone as part of a look at the anti-vaccine sentiment in the NBA. "There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff, and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO