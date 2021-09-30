Hike & Hops

Registration is required for this activity. THESE WORKSHOPS AND HIKES ARE NOW FULL. These mini workshops with hikes are designed for women hikers who are interested in developing their skills and knowledge to hike safely in the White Mountains of NH. Each hike will have an educational theme. Topics will include gear, shoulder season hiking, trail finding, weather, traction, etc. We will meet in a coffee shop for a mini work shop and then hike. The hiking will primarily include "52 With a View" mountains and 4000 footer(s). Hikes will be midweek. Each hike will be listed separately. Signing up for this hike at this time signs you up for the first hike to Mt. Pemigewasset. Subsequent hikes will be listed separately and require separate signups. (but not screening) We will hike 52 With a View mountains and a 4000 footer. Hike #1 Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 Coffee Shop Workshop and Mount Pemigewasset (moderate, 3.4 miles) Hike #2 2nd or 3rd week of October: Coffee and Hike Hike #3 4th week of October: Coffee and Hike Hike #4 November: Hike (Pierce?) PACE: All hikes will be at a moderate pace; we will stay together and the slowest hiker will set the pace. HIKE PLANNING INFO: The trip leader will send out an e-mail about a week before each hike with driving directions, carpool info, recommended gear, and additional details. If you for some reason you don't receive this email, please be sure to contact the trip leader. REGISTRATION: It's as simple as one, two, three! 1. Click on the registration button below. 2. Call Janis Stokes for screening and to complete the registration process, at 603 748 4779 .

