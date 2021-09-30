The Founders of Chick Mission on Making Parenthood Possible for Cancer Survivors
Amanda Rice was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 at age 37 and fought the disease twice more, with a melanoma diagnosis the following year and breast cancer again in 2016. She met Tracy Weiss, a cervical cancer survivor, through a mutual friend in 2017, and the two bonded over their shared battles as well as an attendant challenge: Insurance plans wouldn't cover the costs of fertility preservation, despite the likelihood that the necessary, lifesaving treatments Rice and Weiss were to undergo would impair their reproductive systems.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0