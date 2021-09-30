The Founders of Chick Mission on Making Parenthood Possible for Cancer Survivors

Dr Nadia Chaudhri is a Canadian neuroscientist. Earlier this month, her Twitter account reached 100,000 followers, and she marked the occasion by telling them she was dying.“Now that I have 100K followers, I want to talk about #OvarianCancer,” she wrote. “Specifically my gritty story.”Dr Chaudhri, 44, is a psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal. She is also a terminal cancer patient at a Canadian hospital, where she is receiving palliative care for “high-grade serous epithelial, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.” In simpler terms, as she puts it, she will never come home.But Dr Chaudhri is not going quietly. Instead, she...

