Cancer

The Founders of Chick Mission on Making Parenthood Possible for Cancer Survivors

By Charlotte Collins
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Rice was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 at age 37 and fought the disease twice more, with a melanoma diagnosis the following year and breast cancer again in 2016. She met Tracy Weiss, a cervical cancer survivor, through a mutual friend in 2017, and the two bonded over their shared battles as well as an attendant challenge: Insurance plans wouldn't cover the costs of fertility preservation, despite the likelihood that the necessary, lifesaving treatments Rice and Weiss were to undergo would impair their reproductive systems.

