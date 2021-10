Six United Airlines employees filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the airline over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, claiming the policy discriminates against them. A class action complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas-Fort Worth Division, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports . The airline announced in August that all of its employees would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27 unless approved for a religious or medical exemption. If an employee failed to do so, they would be placed on temporary leave starting Oct. 2.

