Recruitment and Retention

Last weekend, we celebrated Parent and Family Weekend on the Hill, which remains one of my favorite times of the year. This event gives us an opportunity to show how we support our students. Our families are integral to our university’s retention efforts, and I appreciate our colleges and units across campus engaging them - from their first semester to their last. As demonstrated by the record-breaking attendance, families want to feel connected to their student’s university (especially those of first-year students). It is vital to student success that we cultivate and sustain these relationships.