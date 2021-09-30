CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Recruitment and Retention

 6 days ago

Last weekend, we celebrated Parent and Family Weekend on the Hill, which remains one of my favorite times of the year. This event gives us an opportunity to show how we support our students. Our families are integral to our university’s retention efforts, and I appreciate our colleges and units across campus engaging them - from their first semester to their last. As demonstrated by the record-breaking attendance, families want to feel connected to their student’s university (especially those of first-year students). It is vital to student success that we cultivate and sustain these relationships.

The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently...
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
