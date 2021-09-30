Smith and Wesson moving to TN

(Scott Olson/Getty Images )

SPRINGFIELD — One of the oldest firearm manufacturers in the country is moving its headquarters from Springfield MA to TN.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” said Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Smith then said that legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.

“These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” said Smith.

A total of 750 jobs will be relocated to Maryville, Tennessee.

Smith gave key reasons for why the company has decided to move:

-Support for the 2nd Amendment

-Business friendly environment

-Quality of life for employees

-Cost of living and affordability

-Access to higher education institutions

-Availability of qualified labor for its operations and headquarter functions

-Favorable location for efficiency of distribution

Smith and Wesson locations in CT and MO will also be closed and consolidated in TN.

“Our loyal employees are the reason for our success and are always our number one priority. We are deeply saddened by the impact that this difficult decision will have on so many of our dedicated employees, but in order to preserve future jobs and for the viability of our business in the long term, we are left with no choice but to relocate these functions to a state that does not propose burdensome restrictions on our company.” Smith said.

The move from Springfield to Tennessee will not take place until 2023.

