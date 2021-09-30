Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast coming up October 28

Before Carmelyn Malalis was appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014 to serve as the head of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the city agency had been described as moribund by then-Public Advocate Letitia James. Such was the loss of vitality for a commission that was founded under former Mayor Fiorella LaGuardia in 1944 and was tasked with enforcing the city Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. The agency can levy fines and obtain monetary damages to those who were wronged. But the commission had languished because of significant funding cutbacks under the two prior mayoral administrations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO