CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast coming up October 28

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Rights Commission is excited to bring back the Unity Breakfast in October, where they will hand out awards and celebrate diversity in the community. Executive Director Idalia Luna and Raychel Farmer appeared on WHOP Thursday morning to talk about what people can expect if they attend the breakfast on October 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the James E. Bruce Convention Center. Farmer says they’ll hand out multiple awards at the event, including the traditional and prestigious Hal and Bettye Thurmond Award.

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville makes multiple donations to area agencies

The Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville made multiple donations to agencies in the community last week as they welcomed their new officers. According to a post, checks ranging from $100 to $1,000 went to six agencies, including the Christian County Public Schools System’s family resource centers, Aaron McNeil House, the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville, Kentucky Special Olympics, the Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center and Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
cityandstateny.com

Carmelyn Malalis resurrected the NYC Commission on Human Rights

Before Carmelyn Malalis was appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014 to serve as the head of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the city agency had been described as moribund by then-Public Advocate Letitia James. Such was the loss of vitality for a commission that was founded under former Mayor Fiorella LaGuardia in 1944 and was tasked with enforcing the city Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. The agency can levy fines and obtain monetary damages to those who were wronged. But the commission had languished because of significant funding cutbacks under the two prior mayoral administrations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unity Breakfast
hcpss.org

Wilde Lake HS Student Organization Receives Human Rights Commission Award

The Wilde Lake High School Students for Social Justice organization (S4SJ) has been selected to receive the 2021 Howard County Human Rights Commission’s Colette Roberts Organization Award. The student group, which was nominated for the award by the school administration, staff, and community members, will be recognized at the Commission’s awards program on October 19, 2021.
EDUCATION
toledo.com

Human Rights Attorney to Discuss Palestinian Rights Movement October 10th

Human rights attorney Noura Erakat will present The University of Toledo’s 21st Annual Maryse and Ramzy Mikhail Memorial Lecture. The free, public lecture titled “We Broke a Dam: The Palestinian Intifada of Unity” is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the Law Center McQuade Auditorium. “This is fundamentally about a...
TOLEDO, OH
adriancity.com

Human Relations Commission Meeting 9-28-2021

THE HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION WILL CONVENE FOR A PRE-MEETING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 AT 6:00 PM. THE REGULAR MEETING WILL FOLLOW AT 7:00PM. BOTH MEETINGS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. THE SAME ZOOM LINK WILL BE USED TO ACCESS BOTH MEETINGS. The Human Relations Commission meeting will be held...
ADRIAN, MI
cambridgema.gov

Commission on Immigrant Rights and Citizenship Meeting

Danehy Park Day volunteer shifts – Saturday, Oct. 16. To view the meeting or to participate in public comment, register here: https://cambridgema.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6vVHRBe5S4Cd7_gL8YoIew. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For more information regarding Zoom technology visit: https://www.cambridgema.gov/Departments/citycouncil/zoomonlinemeetinginstructions. *Anyone wishing to address the Immigrant...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
idahofallsmagazine.com

Brake for Breakfast Slated for October 6th

POCATELLO -- Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in their 22nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities. This fun, free, drive-through event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
POCATELLO, ID
shepherdexpress.com

Shelter is a Human Right

Amara Lang is an organizer with the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU), a volunteer-led organization that fights to ultimately end the commodification of housing. Their work reflects that housing should be a human right and not be developed for-profit since shelter is a necessity for survival. Through direct action they work toward community control of housing, to overturn evictions, and to challenge negligent landlords in getting demands met. The organization formed at the beginning of quarantine and has been an instrumental force on behalf of renters in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Indiana Daily Student

Protesters for reproductive rights urge unity, justice Saturday

Students and community members gathered to stand up for reproductive rights Saturday afternoon. The sound of cheers, chants and cars honking resounded over the crowd in front of the Sample Gates. Women’s March planned the marches to protest Texas’s recent ban on abortions before the Supreme Court’s term begins Monday....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Sedona.Biz

Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities

CH’ÍHOOTSOOÍ, DINÉTAH (Window Rock, Navajo Nation) (October 2, 2021) – Yee Ha’ólníi Doo d/b/a Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has implemented a vaccination campaign aimed at increasing vaccination numbers on the Navajo Nation and safeguarding our communities against further increases in Delta variant cases. Yee Ha’ólníi Doo has launched an intensive effort to... The post Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Vaccine passports OK: Ontario Human Rights Commission

Ontario reported 463 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the province's new program took effect. The requirement for vaccine passports in higher-risk settings is acceptable during a pandemic, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has found. “While receiving a COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary, the OHRC takes the position that mandating and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saratogian

October networking breakfast in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association (BSBPA) is sponsoring a networking breakfast on Oct. 5 from 7:30-8:30 am, hosted by Gateway House of Peace at 479 Rowland St. Gateway House of Peace is a charitable organization dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and caring home...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
whopam.com

Sec. of State Adams joins committee to advance civic education in schools

Secretary of State Michael Adams has joined the Executive Committee of the Kentucky Civic Education Coalition, to advocate for civic education in schools. According to a news release, the non-partisan coalition, made up of leaders across the Commonwealth, will advocate for civic education legislation, funding, and policies. Through collaboration with policy makers and organizations, KCEC will build public awareness of the importance of providing high-quality civic education in our public schools.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy