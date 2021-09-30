Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast coming up October 28
The Human Rights Commission is excited to bring back the Unity Breakfast in October, where they will hand out awards and celebrate diversity in the community. Executive Director Idalia Luna and Raychel Farmer appeared on WHOP Thursday morning to talk about what people can expect if they attend the breakfast on October 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the James E. Bruce Convention Center. Farmer says they’ll hand out multiple awards at the event, including the traditional and prestigious Hal and Bettye Thurmond Award.whopam.com
