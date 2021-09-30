CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ani DiFranco named as this year’s honoree at 41st annual John Lennon Tribute

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Count Yoko Ono among the biggest fans of this year’s honoree at the 41st annual Manhattan tribute to her late husband.

Singer/songwriter/activist Ani DiFranco will receive the “John Lennon Real Love Award” and perform her favorite Beatles and Lennon songs at the Dec. 10 event launched back in 1981 by the non-profit Theater Within. Additional performers were expected to join the bill before the night of the show.

“There is so much I admire about Ani DiFranco, from her stirring songs to her social advocacy on women’s rights and other issues,” said a statement from Ono. “I am delighted that Theater Within is honoring her with this year’s John Lennon Real Love Award.”

DiFranco, who released her 22nd studio album and turned 51 this year, was just as excited by the invitation to headline the 2021 event.

“I am honored to be embraced by Yoko Ono, Theater Within and the family of people who carry the mantle of John Lennon’s legacy by accepting the award, and vow to continue striving with them until peace is real,” said DiFranco, a native of Buffalo.

Her Liverpool-influenced setlist will hearken back to her first musical gigs, when a 10-year-old DiFranco played her guitar and performed Beatles songs at bars in her upstate hometown.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon through LennonTribute.org , with a limited number of VIP seats in the first five rows at the Symphony Space, NYC on the Upper West Side.

Organizers said all guests need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination for admission.

Money generated by the event funds The John Lennon Real Love Project, which provides a free songwriting course to public elementary schools and workshops in creative expression for kids, teens and adults stricken by cancer. Lennon was gunned down by a deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980, outside his Upper West Side home.

Past honorees include Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith and Donovan, and past events featured appearances by Jackson Browne, Debbie Harry and Judy Collins.

