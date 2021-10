One of the Senate’s proposals to pay for the Build Back Better Act is a federal excise tax on virgin plastics, which are plastics that are not reprocessed or recovered. The tax would be $0.20 per pound of virgin plastics used to make single-use plastics products. While few details have been released about this pay-for, a similar tax proposal, the REDUCE Act, was introduced by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) earlier this year. The plastics industry claims that the tax would raise $120 billion over 10 years.

