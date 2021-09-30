CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Gardner continues to come up big when it matters most for the Yankees

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
This is Brett Gardner’s favorite time of year. It has nothing to do with the calendar, the season or where the Yankees are in their schedule. It’s about the importance of the moment, the big at-bats, the stress of playing with the season on the line. While some players shrink in those moments, Gardner seems to get bigger and better.

For the second season in a row, at a time when other players his age would be slowing down, Gardner is coming up strong in August and September.

“I mean, I am just picking up slack for not carrying my weight earlier in the year I guess,” Gardner, 38, said with a laugh. “I mean, I don’t really have a secret or any necessarily big changes that I’ve made.”

But there is a noticeable difference. After hitting .194 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 87 games during the first half of the season, Gardner is hitting .267 with seven doubles, five homers and 20 RBI in 49 games of August and September.

Part of that is probably less wear and tear on the veteran, who was re-signed this winter as a backup outfielder but ended up playing every day when Aaron Hicks went down with a season-ending wrist injury.

The other part is the intangible that has kept Gardner a vital part of the Yankees through 13 seasons without a real dominating part of his game. The word “clutch” is laughed at in baseball these days with everything divided into analytic categories, but Aaron Boone believes that in those high-pressure moments the toughness comes out in players who have it.

“His best play certainly comes at this time of the year,” the Yankees manager said. ”I think for a veteran player that’s the kind of experience he has, and obviously these games take on a little more meaning late in the year. There’s a lot more on the line, a lot more at stake and it seems like a lot more urgency. I think just his experience, and grit and toughness, has played a part in that. I do also feel like the last two years both first half numbers wise haven’t matched up exactly with what he’s actually done. I feel like he’s hit the ball better. And in the first half last year, and even this year, he was better than his numbers were suggesting, and I think that’s come leveled out a little bit.

“But there’s no question that I think over the last six, eight weeks, we’ve seen a guy that has really been consistent at the plate as far as just stringing together a lot of really tough quality at bats.”

Like Wednesday night, when the Yankees were battling to get something going in a loss to the Blue Jays , there was Gardner battling for an RBI double in the fifth inning. Or against the Red Sox Saturday night when the Yankees were losing and Gardner was down 1-2 against Tanner Houck. He just stubbornly fouled off pitches until he drew a walk which started the rally that led to Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam .

“The moment is never too big for Brett,” Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames said. “That walk was huge. He knew we needed to keep the line moving and he did what he had to.”

For Gardner, that is what keeps drawing him back to the game.

“I feel like those challenges bring out the best in you,” Gardner said. “I feel like anytime you’re facing a tough opponent like we are, I feel like any of those tough games you play in or a tough at-bat you have against really tough pitchers it only makes you better for the next one, whether it be the next day or the next at bat or two weeks later. So, I just try and put most of, if not all, my focus on what’s going on here on the field and just focus on the present and not worry about next year or next month or next week.”

Which is also one of Gardner’s polite ways to say he isn’t thinking about retirement or returning in 2022. He has a player option for next season, but even as he heads back to the Bronx for what could be his final regular-season series in pinstripes after 14 years, he’s not thinking about that at the moment.

He’s just trying to enjoy this season — especially after last year’s strange COVID-19 season without family in New York - with teammates and family.

“My family’s come to see some games on the road that they’ve never been to before, so it’s been nice for them to be able to kind of take some of that in and just feel like we’re back to normal again even though I don’t think the world is. But when we’re here at the field and during the game, it seems like we are so it’s nice,” Gardner said.

