Congress & Courts

Sen. Feinstein introduces bill to require vaccine or negative test for domestic flights

By Hannah Sampson
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push for coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates in the sky has another proponent. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or recovery from covid-19 to take a domestic flight. This latest proposed legislation follows a bill introduced earlier this...

Chris Toe Pie
3d ago

Vaccinated does not mean immune, cured, or otherwise incapable of getting and passing on the virus. Not only does this provide a false sense of security, it continues to cripple portions of the economy. You want to target the largest threat to the citizens? Tackle Social Media companies. Oh wait, they are in your pockets

Tom Heaphy
2d ago

All about seeing how far they can push their tyranny over Americans. Gun sales are still very high but they dont mention that anymore. It's a good indicator on how people really feel. They know we have a failed government and they are getting ready for the worst.

TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US.Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases.“Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous Covid illness.”Senator Feinstein, 88, is the oldest member of the US Senate.“We know that air travel during the 2020 holiday season contributed to last winter’s devastating Covid-19 surge,” Ms Feinstein said. “We...
ValueWalk

Congress May Require Vaccination to Fly

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 30, 2021) - Senior Senator Diane Feinstein has introduced "legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness." And, as a flight expert has noted, "If it were to become law it really would just be...
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee’s latest attempt to counter Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate? ‘Don’t Jab Me Act’

Sen. Mike Lee took another shot Wednesday at President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and predictably struck out for the second day in a row. This time the Utah Republican proposed legislation he dubbed the “Don’t Jab Me Act” that would allow people who lose their jobs or their livelihoods because of the vaccine requirements to sue the federal government.
Shore News Network

Will A Vaccine Mandate Trigger The Great Resignation?

President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging vaccine mandate will affect tens of millions of U.S. workers, but experts, labor unions and business groups are divided on what impact the rule will have. While experts disagree on whether the federal mandate, which applies to the majority of the U.S. workforce, may lead to...
ABC 4

Sen. Mike Lee introduces bills to stop federal vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is working to stop the federal government from imposing COVID-19 vaccinations on federal workers and businesses with more than 100 employees. On September 23, Lee introduced nine bills into the senate as a response to President Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal employees and...
FOXBusiness

AOC to introduce bill extending pandemic unemployment benefits

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this week she will introduce new legislation to reinstate unemployment benefits for millions of Americans after Congress allowed three federal programs put in place during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to expire last week. "I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle...
