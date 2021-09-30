CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell says Senate will pass bill to avoid shutdown

By Tim Balk, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

It seems it’s time to shut down talk of the shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday morning promised the Senate would approve a stop-gap funding bill to avert a federal government shutdown.

“Today, the Senate will consider and pass a government funding bill and do our part to avoid a shutdown,” he said.

Even as one obstacle for Democrats on Capitol Hill appeared to be clearing, several remained.

While Congress is expected to approve the continuing resolution, a pitched partisan battle over lifting the debt ceiling remains ongoing. Experts say a failure to lift the borrowing limit could have severe effects on the economy.

In the meantime, Democrats continue to wrestle internally on the two bills at the heart of President Biden’s agenda.

Moderate Democrats in the Senate have balked at the size and scope of a $3.5 trillion spending plan that carries ambitious climate provisions and enhancements to the social safety net.

Progressives in the House, meanwhile, have said they want to hold off on approving a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill until the larger bill is passed.

The infrastructure bill passed overwhelmingly in the Senate last month. A House vote on the bill was planned for Thursday, but its hopes seemed dim.

“With so many things to take care of here in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “But of course we have more work to do.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House would pass the the legislation. Congress has been staring down a midnight deadline to dodge a shutdown.

The measure would keep the government funded until Dec. 3.

“We hope that this can be a strongly bipartisan bill,” Pelosi told reporters. “Because it keeps vital services running, protects up to hundreds of thousands of workers from furloughs and protects the economy.”

She added: “A shutdown is not anything anyone wants.”

