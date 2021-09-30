CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

French TV group M6 partners with Snapchat

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) - French TV group M6 has set up a partnership with Snap Inc's messaging app Snapchat to make extracts of its programmes available on the social media group's platform, it said on Thursday.

The broadcaster's content will be available via the Discover tab of the app, becoming the first French TV group to link up with Snapchat, M6 said.

The company said it will publish extracts of some of its top shows, such as food programmes "Top chef" and "Meilleur pâtissier" as well as real estate programme "Recherche Appartement ou Maison".

Number two French broadcaster M6 and market leader TF1 said in May that they would link up in a bid to create a national champion that can take on global video-on-demand giants.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Deadline Hires Max Goldbart As International TV Editor, Promotes Tom Grater

Deadline has hired Max Goldbart as International TV Editor, based in London, and promoted International Film Reporter, Tom Grater, also in London. Goldbart joins Deadline’s growing international team from UK TV trade Broadcast, where he was most recently Chief Reporter. While at Broadcast, he covered the BBC and local indies, breaking well-read stories on bullying at Gobstopper TV, the BBC’s decision to axe channel controllers, Netflix’s UK doc series team, and Disney’s hire of its Europe & Africa content chief. He was previously Senior Reporter at Print Week. At Deadline, Goldbart will be tasked with maintaining and building on the company’s strong...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Leading in Japan’s Booming SVoD Market, Study Shows

Amazon’s Prime Video platform leads the large and competitive Japanese market for premium video streaming, according to a new study from research firm Media Partners Asia. The company’s “Japan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” report shows that premium video platforms captured 13% of total video streaming minutes in Japan between January and August 2021. Led by Amazon Prime Video, eight platforms had an aggregate 87% share of premium video streaming minutes. Amazon also had the largest share of paying subscribers. MPA, which conducted research with its own AMPD unit and Japanese researcher Intage, said that at the end of August Japan’s SVOD...
BUSINESS
Vibe

Jeezy Partners With French Liquor Brand Naud Spirits

As Jeezy continues to expand his empire far beyond the trap house, the next step in the rapper’s evolution as a mogul is his new partnership with French liquor brand, Naud Spirits. Best known for its rich cognac, vodka, and gin, Naud Spirits is looking to tap into Jeezy’s influence in the urban market, as well as his acumen in the business of alcohol. The Atlanta rep expounded on his decision to join forces with Naud Spirits and how the partnership will be mutually beneficial in a statement coinciding with the news. “Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries...
DRINKS
mobilesyrup.com

Sony partners with Snapchat on exclusive ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ lens

Sony has teamed up with Snapchat on an exclusive new lens based on its upcoming Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. With the lens, you can call forth either Venom himself or Carnage, the film’s red-and-black symbiote villain, in augmented reality. Snapchat is for free available on Android and iOS.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#M6#Snap Inc
thestreamable.com

Prince Charles Partners with Amazon Prime Video to Launch RE:TV Channel

Prince Charles has inked a deal with Amazon and launched a new channel, RE:TV on Amazon Prime Video. RE:TV focuses on providing viewers with ways to combat climate change. Programs on the channel will feature sustainable solutions for both individuals and businesses. In The Time to Act is Now, Charles...
TV & VIDEOS
ephotozine.com

Transcontinenta Group And Degreef & Partner Are Joining Forces

The leading Dutch photo and video distributors Transcontinenta Group and Degreef & Partner have agreed to merge within the Transcontinenta Group. The merger of both companies will create an even stronger, modern and future proof organization in the photo, video and mobile accessory market in Western Europe. The new combination...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

G-III Apparel Group Buying French Luxury Brand

The company said it plans to accelerate the brand’s relaunch, primarily in Europe with collections across multiple categories. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
kelo.com

French luxury group LVMH seeks 25,000 young staff in recruitment drive

PARIS (Reuters) – LVMH aims to hire 25,000 people under 30 years of age by the end of 2022, the French luxury behemoth said on Wednesday, as it accelerates recruitment to meet brisk demand for high end goods. The European luxury sector has seen a fast pace of growth in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
neworleanssun.com

Sri Adhikari Brothers Group partners with DistroTV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Adhikari Brothers Group has joined hands with DistroScale, a media technology company based in California, to expand its digital presence further around the globe. DistroTV is the US's largest, independent free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform and internationally available. The partnership between the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Central Partnership’s Vadim Vereschagin Maps Future Plans, Global Outlook for Russian Production and Distribution Giant

When the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship blasts off from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome on Oct. 5, bound for the International Space Station, Vadim Vereschagin – CEO of production and distribution giant Central Partnership – believes his company’s prospects will likewise lift into the stratosphere. Onboard the ship will be director Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild, who are setting out on a 12-day mission to film scenes from the upcoming drama “The Challenge” aboard the station. Produced by public broadcaster Channel One and leading studio Yellow, Black and White, in collaboration with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the first-of-its-kind feature will be distributed...
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Warner Music Group Becomes Twitch's First Major Music Partner

Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially announced a partnership with the popular live streaming platform, Twitch, becoming its first major music affiliate. With the launch of this partnership comes the beginning of a series of musician-geared channels, broadcasts, and content heading directly to Twitch. WMG will be creating and maintaining a group of channels for its signed artists—a group which includes Camila Cabello, Saweetie, and others. The goal is to help the company's artists take advantage of Twitch's creator-centric model and further engage with fans.
MUSIC
martechseries.com

People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services capability for organizations looking to increase efficiency through enterprise automation software. Through this partnership, PTG now offers the UiPath industry-leading automation platform along with proactive, ongoing service and support to fuel digital transformation efforts for its customers around the world.
BUSINESS
Variety

Relationship Drama ‘Silent Land’ Sells to U.K., Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based Modern Films has bought U.K.-Ireland rights for “Silent Land,” the feature debut of Polish filmmaker Aga Woszczyńska, which played in competition at the recently wrapped Zurich Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the film’s international trailer. Set in Italy, the slow-burn drama follows a couple whose summer holiday goes terribly wrong when Rahim (Ibrahim Keshk), an illegal immigrant hired to fix the pool in the house they paid for, suddenly dies. Produced by Lava Films, Kino Produzioni and I/O Post, with world sales handled by New Europe Film Sales, the film had its world premiere at the...
MOVIES
AFP

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, politician, actor and rogue

Larger-than-life French business mogul Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of high-rolling free market capitalism. His swashbuckling career spanned business, sports, politics and the arts, but also scandal and prison. Tapie, who revealed in 2017 that he had cancer of the stomach and oesophagus, made a vast fortune, lost it and then made it back again, only to end his life broke following a scandal which embroiled Christine Lagarde, now head of the European Central Bank. "If there is one thing I know how to do, it is making dough," the permanently tanned tycoon once boasted.
CELEBRITIES
sgbonline.com

Authentic Brands Group Appoints Footwear Unlimited As New Frye Footwear Partner

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced the transition of its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited. Through the long-term partnership, Footwear Unlimited will be Frye’s design, manufacturing and distribution partner in the U.S. The agreement covers casual, dress boots and shoes, winter boots and shoes, sandals and flip flops, sports shoes and slippers for men, women and kids.
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Wellington College International partners with Unison Group

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Wellington College is proud to announce an agreement with the Unison Group to establish premium Wellington College schools in India. The first school will open in Pune by September 2023. The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of Wellington College,...
EDUCATION
TravelPulse

Ensemble Travel Group Partners With Trees4Travel

Ensemble Travel Group has partnered with Trees4Travel, which creates a program to “rewild the world through the creation of new forests in support of impoverished communities,” Ensemble said. Through the partnership, Ensemble members can offer their clients the option to buy trees to work toward ensuring their trips are “climate...
TRAVEL
gcaptain.com

Ocean Technologies Group joins Marlink’s Partner Programme

Press Release – Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has partnered with Ocean Technologies Group to add the Ocean Learning Platform to its Application Partner Programme. Powered by two of the best-known and respected names in maritime e-learning, Seagull and Videotel, the platform combines advanced features for in-work...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy