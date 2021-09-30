CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No jab, no job! LAUSD employees without COVID-19 vax won’t get paid after Oct. 15

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Unified School District is making one thing very clear for employees - without proof of vaccination, paychecks will stop by Oct. 15.

KNX 1070 News Radio

25% of Beverly Hills firefighters request vaccine mandate exemption

More than one fourth of Beverly Hills Fire Department firefighters have requested exemptions to a statewide vaccination order for healthcare workers, The Beverly Hills Courier reported Saturday. Firefighters fall under California's occupational vaccine mandate, which permits excemptions for certain medical and religious reasons. Twenty-five of the city's 97 fireghters have...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

San Diego Unified board approves vaccine mandate for staff and students

The state’s second-largest school district is following the lead of Los Angeles Unified School District by adopting a vaccine mandate for all eligible students and staff. The San Diego Unified School District’s board voted unanimously Tuesday to require vaccinations for all students 16 and older and all district employees. All who are eligible must show proof of vaccination no later than Dec. 20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Billionaire O.C. couple found in contempt of court for harassing neighbors with loud music

A wealthy Orange County couple were found in contempt of court on Friday for violating a restraining order taken out by a neighbor. The billionaire investor and fund manager Bill Gross, along with his wife Amy, both of Laguna Beach, have been ordered by an O.C. Superior Court judge to spend two days performing community service for the violation. They were also fined $1,000.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
