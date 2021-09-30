No jab, no job! LAUSD employees without COVID-19 vax won’t get paid after Oct. 15
The Los Angeles Unified School District is making one thing very clear for employees - without proof of vaccination, paychecks will stop by Oct. 15.www.audacy.com
The Los Angeles Unified School District is making one thing very clear for employees - without proof of vaccination, paychecks will stop by Oct. 15.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
Comments / 1