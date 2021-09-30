CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sandy Alderson discusses potential of bringing back Javier Baez

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Mets team president Sandy Alderson discusses the team’s potential of bringing back free agent Javier Baez at the end of the season. ‘Is it realistic? Maybe.’

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
chatsports.com

NY Mets fans won’t forgive the front office if this 1 free agent leaves

Who would have thought in a free agent class that includes long time New York Mets Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard plus star infielder Javier Baez with the addition of one of the best pitchers in the league, Marcus Stroman, that none of those guys are universally looked at as a “must keep” by the fans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets' Sandy Alderson To Decide On Luis Rojas, Syndergaard, Conforto After Season

With the 2021 regular season coming to a close, Mets team president Sandy Alderson will have some important upcoming decisions to make in the near future prior to the hiring of the new president of baseball operations. First, Alderson has to determine whether Luis Rojas, whose contract is set to...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Francisco Lindor
chatsports.com

NY Mets: Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez is the duo we need long term

The New York Mets will have quite the decision on their hands heading into the offseason on multiple players currently scheduled for free agency and some players who aren’t yet free-agent eligible. One of those impending free agents in middle infielder Javy Baez has certainly made his case throughout the month of September as a potential solution moving forward for the Mets.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets to face tough decision with Javier Baez

In theory, Javier Baez would be the type of player that the New York Mets would need moving forward. His solid pop at second base, coupled with his excellent defense and baserunning skills, could make him the type of player that the Mets could use as a building block. Add in his friendship with Francisco Lindor and Baez would be a great fit.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets: Beware the honeymoon phase with Javier Baez

Don’t get me wrong, Javier Baez is a very good baseball player. He’s a gold-glove caliber fielder, an outstanding baserunner, a great power bat (especially for a middle infielder), and overall just one of the most exciting players in the league — even more so since he got to the New York Mets.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsday

Francisco Lindor says 'of course' Mets' Steve Cohen has money to sign Javier Baez

BOSTON — Count Francisco Lindor among those who want the Mets to sign Javier Baez to a long-term contract this offseason. Lindor has not discussed that possibility with owner Steve Cohen or president Sandy Alderson, he said, but he is confident that Baez, his longtime friend and recent double-play partner, would help the Mets become a perennial contender.
MLB
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Sandy Alderson’s Requiem Contains Only A Few Nuggets

Mets President Sandy Alderson gave a premature requiem to a losing season yesterday, in which he provided only a few things we didn’t know…. The Mets front office operates much like detectives working a case – they withhold all of the details you want to know while putting out those things designed to help them look good.
MLB
New York Post

Sandy Alderson has another busy Mets offseason in front of him

The Mets hoped to play meaningful games in October this season. Instead they’ll be making meaningful decisions as a series of critical questions await them upon the end of another losing season on Sunday. Before the Mets played their fifth-to-last game on Wednesday against the Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Sports Nation

Mets Future Should Not Include Sandy Alderson

The Mets season is over. Sure, there are 12 games left in the season but it’s time to look ahead to 2022 and what lies ahead for the Mets. One of the biggest question marks heading into this off-season is what the front office is going to look like. The Mets have had four general managers (GM) over the last year and it looks like they’ll be hiring a fifth general manager really soon.
MLB
chatsports.com

Francisco Lindor believes Mets can re-sign Javier Baez this offseason

The 73-79 New York Mets are essentially out of the playoffs race at this point, which is a shame considering they led the NL East division for much of the first half and actually a sizable portion of the second. That’s not, however, Javier Baez’s fault. While he wasn’t perhaps...
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Javier Baez’s future with Mets gets crucial update

Javier Baez joined the New York Mets at the trade deadline and despite getting off to a sluggish start, the infielder has started to prove his worth both at the plate and defensively. However, he is one of many high-profile names who will hit Free Agency this winter and there...
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
731
Followers
4K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy