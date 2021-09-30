Sandy Alderson discusses potential of bringing back Javier Baez

The Mets season is over. Sure, there are 12 games left in the season but it’s time to look ahead to 2022 and what lies ahead for the Mets. One of the biggest question marks heading into this off-season is what the front office is going to look like. The Mets have had four general managers (GM) over the last year and it looks like they’ll be hiring a fifth general manager really soon.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO