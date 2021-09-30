CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden faces a reckoning on his agenda as top aides start to temper expectations

By Kevin Liptak
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — President Joe Biden faced a reckoning Thursday after House Democratic leaders, facing a shortfall of support, put off plans to vote on a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan amid sour disagreements over the size and scope of his sweeping domestic agenda. The delayed vote does not mean the end of...

CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

John Oliver addresses the senators blocking Biden’s plan: ‘You owe people more than vague platitudes’

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host focused on the Build Back Better Act and why it’s in danger of being blocked. The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda and contains things like: funding for at-home care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, steps to address climate change, and an extension of the child tax credit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
Telegraph

Are progressive Democrats preparing to climb down over the budget?

After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Biden to GOP on debt limit: ‘get out of the way’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden accused Republican lawmakers on Monday of blocking efforts to increase the government's borrowing authority, saying they're playing “Russian roulette with the U.S. economy" by committing to filibuster the measure ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

