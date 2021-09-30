CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PARK CITY, Utah. – Park City Mayor Andy Beerman signed a statement created by Peace House to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month . Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter signed an additional proclamation on Tuesday, September 21.

Peace House is a local safe shelter intended to protect and guide domestic violence and abuse victims through their traumas. The Peace House mission aims to end familial through education, support, and safe housing. The nonprofit relies heavily on volunteers and community support to maintain full-time employees and its support programs and housing.

Domestic violence does not discriminate; it affects all communities regardless of age, race, disability, gender identity, or socioeconomic status.

“In Utah, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are physically abused by an intimate partner. Furthermore, in Utah, 42% of adult homicides are related to domestic violence. On a national level, the medical expenses lost productivity, legal costs, and property loss and damage, cost victims nearly $103,767 over their lifetime and collectively costs the United States $3.6 trillion per year,” says Peace House Director of Prevention and Education Leisa Mukai.

The Be the Light March will be held on October 10. Community members are encouraged to join the march as a united support system for abuse victims.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Newpark Amphitheater at 6 pm on October 21. Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff will speak followed by various speakers, music by the Treblemakers; and the opportunity to sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation and light a votive.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, please contact the Peace House HELPLINE at (800) 647-9161 or the statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 897-LINK (5465) for confidential, anonymous help. For more information about Peace House, call (435) 658-4739 or visit the website .


