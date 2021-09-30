Klaus Thiedmann
Klaus is a shareholder in Reinhart’s Corporate Law Practice where he represents local and foreign clients with international requirements, with a special emphasis representing European companies and their subsidiaries in the United States, including foreign investment in the United States, U.S. investment abroad, international trade and related matters. He also advises U.S. businesses entering and expanding in Europe and represents European clients on boards of directors of U.S. companies.www.bizjournals.com
