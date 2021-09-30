CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Klaus Thiedmann

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlaus is a shareholder in Reinhart’s Corporate Law Practice where he represents local and foreign clients with international requirements, with a special emphasis representing European companies and their subsidiaries in the United States, including foreign investment in the United States, U.S. investment abroad, international trade and related matters. He also advises U.S. businesses entering and expanding in Europe and represents European clients on boards of directors of U.S. companies.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Foreign Investment#Reinhart#European
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

CGI Federal reorganizes, acquires digital services firm

CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) opened the week with a series of internal moves within its federal subsidiary — and gained an acquisition to boot. Executives for the Canadian information technology services company announced that CGI Federal Inc. had reorganized its operations to capitalize on the digital transformation demands of its agency customers.
AGRICULTURE
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
bizjournals

Target bolstering supply chain, plans 30,000 new jobs

Target Corp. is strengthening its workforce in warehouses and distribution, promising to add another 30,000 positions as the retail industry enters the fourth quarter amid a worldwide supply-chain crunch. The Minneapolis-based retailer — which has stores in nearly 85 Florida cities, including dozens in metro Orlando — said the new...
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

People on the Move

KBF CPAs LLP is pleased to announce the admission of Rob Buchan as a partner. With more than 15 years of public accounting experience, Rob has spent his career providing audit and advisory services to both public and private clients across a diverse range of industries. While based in Portland, Rob serves clients up and down the West Coast.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Nucor launches line of net-zero carbon steel with General Motors as first customer

Nucor Corp. has launched a line of net-zero carbon steel products, and General Motors Co. will be the inaugural customer, receiving its first shipment in early 2022. Steel companies internationally have been in the race to produce green steel products to help large customers meet their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) says its new line, branded Econiq, is the first of its kind at scale for the U.S. steel industry. It will be available across all of Nucor's product lines.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Thyme Care closes $22 million round of funding led by Frist Cressey Ventures

A Nashville oncology startup has fresh capital. Thyme Care has closed on a $22 million round of funding, according to a news release, led by Andreessen Horowitz, AlleyCorp and Frist Cressey Ventures with participation from Casdin Capital and Bessemer. Founded in 2020, Thyme Care partners with health plans and employers...
HEALTH
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy