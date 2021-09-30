Martha Is Dead Reveals International star Udo Kier as German General in Brand New WWII Trailer
October is almost here and that means candy, orange, and horror-themed movies and games. With a brand new psychological thriller, Martha Is Dead getting a demo next month. The title is a first-person horror experience that blurs the line between reality, superstition, and the tragedy of war. Players take control of Giulia and she tries to fight her demons after the death of her twin sister Martha. You can watch the new trailer here.www.noobfeed.com
