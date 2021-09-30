CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Is Dead Reveals International star Udo Kier as German General in Brand New WWII Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is almost here and that means candy, orange, and horror-themed movies and games. With a brand new psychological thriller, Martha Is Dead getting a demo next month. The title is a first-person horror experience that blurs the line between reality, superstition, and the tragedy of war. Players take control of Giulia and she tries to fight her demons after the death of her twin sister Martha. You can watch the new trailer here.

New trailer for The Long Dark Episode Four reveals October release date

The Long Dark, developer Hinterland Studio’s open-world first-person survival game, has seen quite a few updates since its release back in 2017. So far, the developers have made three separate episodes for the game’s story mode, in addition to a “redux” version of the first two episodes that implemented various tweaks and changes to the core gameplay loop. These updates, along with a few others, have ensured that The Long Dark would remain in the public consciousness for years, especially with two new episodes on the way. Just today, Hinterland Studio provided another reason for fans to remain excited about The Long Dark in the form of a teaser trailer for Episode Four, which reveals an October 6 release date.
Release date for underwater platformer Lumione revealed in new trailer

Earlier this year, developer Glimmer Studio posted the first trailer for Lumione, a platforming adventure that takes place entirely underwater. Some may have seen this game as somewhat derivative, especially with its visuals that immediately bring to mind titles like Ori and the Blind Forest, but its polished gameplay and style still caught the attention of at least a few dedicated platforming fans. Some may wonder about the game’s release date, and thankfully, a recently released trailer for Lumione reveals just that. According to the trailer, Lumione will come to Steam on October 13.
Udo Kier
Hitman 3 gets new trailer for Seven Deadly Sins Envy event

IO Interactive has revealed the latest event as part of the Seven Deadly Sins season that is coming to Hitman 3 at the end of September. Envy is the sixth act of the event and will see Agent 47 having to deal with a series of tasks themed around envy.
Dune Releases Brand New International Trailer Footage

Dune released a trailer with some new footage ahead of the movie's release in October. For this clip, Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides takes center stage again. His quest to help his father and the people they lead come into greater focus at this moment. For viewers unfamiliar with the novel, this latest clip does a great job of filling in the blanks of what the story skeleton looks like for this movie. Spice is explained in better detail, and the conflict at the heart of the narrative is more spelled out. It's curious that Warner Bros. didn't elect for a more straightforward trailer in domestic markets, but they probably had a reason. Denis Villeneuve has made a visually arresting film, and fans are excited to see what he can do with the material. The moody color palette and surprising action are all over this latest trailer. He recently spoke to Total Film about how far along Part Two of Dune is at this juncture.
Dune Chinese Trailer Reveals Interesting New Footage Featuring a Huge Sandworm

We're now a little less than a month away from the premiere of Dune and it looks like we're finally getting more footage from the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve film. The international trailer that's being released in China features a scene where Paul Atreides gets his first encounter with a sandworm.
Chorus Release Date Announced, New Trailer Revealed

Chorus, the new space combat game from Deep Silver, now has a release date. The game is just a few months away now with a release date set for December 3rd after being revealed just a few months ago, and to get players ready for that release, a new trailer was shared on Thursday alongside the release date announcement. Chorus is currently scheduled for releases on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC via Epic Games Store, Steam and Amazon Luna.
Trailer and poster: Meet Udo Kier in “THE BLAZING WORLD”

The veteran actor dwells in another dimension in this October release. Vertical Entertainment releases THE BLAZING WORLD to select theaters and on VOD platforms October 15. The movie was written (with Pierce Brown) and directed by Carlson Young, who also stars alongside Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw (THE HILLS HAVE EYES), Soko and John Karna. The synopsis: “Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman [Young] returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Through an epic journey down the darkest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge.”
'Dune' Unleashes 'China Exclusive' Trailer Revealing New Details

Without dropping spoilers, the clip shows new images of story’s legendary sandworms and the character Paul Atreides’ visions, among other things. 'Dune': Watch Denis Villeneuve Reveal Why He Chose Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert as a Double for Arrakis (EXCLUSIVE) The trailer is slightly more explanatory and less action-oriented. Text inserted...
Stranger Things Season Four Trailer Reveals New Mystery

After a long wait, the season four Stranger Things trailer dropped today. The trailer was released for Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. This is a live stream on Netflix’s Youtube channel which promises to reveal anticipated news such as the new trailer. The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop and Cobra Kai are other titles that the channel is holding the fan event for.
WWE & Netflix Reveal “Escape The Undertaker” Interactive Movie Trailer With The New Day

WWE and Netflix have released the official trailer for their first interactive film – Escape The Undertaker. The interactive film will be released via Netflix on Tuesday, October 5. It features The Undertaker and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, WWE Champion Big E), with viewers deciding the fate of The New Day as they enter Taker’s mansion.
Netflix's The Witcher Reveals Three New Trailers And A Season Three Announcement

The Witcher is at its best when the number three is involved; at least that's true for video games and the remarkable The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Netflix also thinks the number three fits The Witcher well, and has released three new trailers for the show's second season. In that same breath, The Witcher's showrunner Lauren Hissrich took to Twitter to announce a third season is in development.
Invasion: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for New Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Apple has released the official trailer for its ambitious new sci-fi series, Invasion, starring Jurassic Park's Sam Neill. The three-episode premiere of Invasion will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 22, 2021. Invasion comes from the minds of X-Men and Deadpool producer Simon Kinberg, as well as The Twilight Zone's David Weil. The series follows the events of an Alien invasion through the lens of several characters spread across multiple continents.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals Kleavor and more in new trailer

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has just gone live, and it’s introduced us to a new creature known as Kleavor. Kleavor is a Bug/Rock Pokemon, coming in at 5’11” and weighing 196.2 pounds. It’s able to evolve from Scyther due to special minerals located in Hisui. Parts of the creature’s body have hardened into stone, and these stone parts can chip during battle.
New Dead by Daylight Survivor, Perks Revealed

Dead by Daylight already has a new Chapter releasing soon with Behaviour Interactive revealing this week a new Survivor named Mikaela Reid. The new character is big into witchcraft and will be the only character included in the Hour of the Witch Chapter that's coming soon. A release date for that Chapter has not yet been announced, but the character's been added to the game's test servers to try out which means we've already gotten a look at what her perks are.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Reveals New Scyther Evolution In Gameplay Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an upcoming action role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch, and it steers slightly ever so slightly away from the mainline series’ turn-based combat to bring players something more action-packed and, well, Dark Souls-like. The new trailer reveals plenty of gameplay footage, and also Noble Pokémons, a...
Watch the trailer for Netflix’s revealing new Kanye West doco

Netflix has released the first preview of JEEN-YUHS, its 20-years-in-the-making documentary series about Kanye West. In the preview, West and Mos Def rap an impassioned acapella version of "Two Words", their classic collaboration from West's debut album The College Dropout. Shot over two decades by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the creators of West's "Through The Wire" video, JEEN-YUHS was supposedly bought by Netflix for $30 million, although that figure is contested. Although West allowed Simmons and Ozah access to film, the rapper himself is not creatively involved with the project, meaning that the film has a level of editorial independence often unprecedented for celebrity documentaries. Watch the clip of JEEN-YUHS, set to be released some time in 2022, above.
The King of Fighters 15 – Isla Revealed in New Trailer

During a special program for The King of Fighters 15 at Tokyo Game Show 2021, SNK revealed a new member of the roster. Isla serves as a rival to protagonist Shun’ei, and also has a pair of phantom hands to aid in attacks while displaying more technical combos. Check out her trailer below.
