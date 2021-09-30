Martha Is Dead Reveals International star Udo Kier as German General in Brand New WWII Trailer

Dune released a trailer with some new footage ahead of the movie's release in October. For this clip, Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides takes center stage again. His quest to help his father and the people they lead come into greater focus at this moment. For viewers unfamiliar with the novel, this latest clip does a great job of filling in the blanks of what the story skeleton looks like for this movie. Spice is explained in better detail, and the conflict at the heart of the narrative is more spelled out. It's curious that Warner Bros. didn't elect for a more straightforward trailer in domestic markets, but they probably had a reason. Denis Villeneuve has made a visually arresting film, and fans are excited to see what he can do with the material. The moody color palette and surprising action are all over this latest trailer. He recently spoke to Total Film about how far along Part Two of Dune is at this juncture.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO