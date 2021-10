Today Techland held the 4th episode for Dying 2 Know to show off the open world and revealing a new face to the game. Thomas Gerbaud, world director of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, providing the need for electricity and how the player can restart dormant generators. Offering new opportunities to explore and add to the city alignment system. With factions building more based on who the player aligns with, opening up to exclusive content based on who you choose to side with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO