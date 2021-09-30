757Teamz picks: No. 3 Green Run and No. 5 Ocean Lakes meet in Beach District showdown of unbeatens

Green Run ruined Ocean Lakes’ playoff chances last season when the Stallions upset the Dolphins.

That loss also snapped the Dolphins’ 12-game winning streak over Green Run.

This season, both teams are looking for a playoff spot as third-ranked Green Run (4-0) travels to No. 5 Ocean Lakes (4-0) for a huge Beach District matchup. The winner will emerge as the lone unbeaten in the district and seize the driver’s seat in the district title race.

Ocean Lakes won a district title in 2018 and won four consecutive titles from 2012-2015. Green Run hasn’t won the district title since 1995.

“We believe the key to this game is grit,” said Stallions coach Brandon Williams. “We know that this has the makings of a tough, hard-nosed ball game Friday night, but we are definitely looking forward to the challenge. We are very excited as a program.”

Stallions quarterback Xavier Davis leads Hampton Roads in passing and has completed 68 of 91 passes for 1,174 yards and 17 touchdowns, with no interceptions. His top targets include Keylen Adams (18 receptions, 321 yards, six TDs), Tayon Holloway (24 receptions, 428 yards, seven TDs) and DyShaun Newby (11 receptions, 226 yards, one TD). Running back Sammy Wiggins has 383 rushing yards and two TDs.

Defensively, the Stallions are led by LB Zakai Hall (38 tackles), DB Christian Parham (25 tackles) and DB Wayne Washington (5 INTs).

Ocean Lakes quarterback Landon Spell is 34-54 passing for 490 yards and six touchdowns, while RB DJ James has gained 539 yards and scored six times, and WR Ryley McIntosh has 9 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Jahleel Culbreath leads the Dolphins with 38 tackles and has forced five fumbles.

Larry Rubama: Green Run 34-24.

Marty O’Brien: Green Run 31-20.

Friday

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted).

757Teamz Top 15

No. 10 Indian River (2-0) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (3-1)

Larry: Oscar Smith 41-26.

Marty: Oscar Smith 48-14.

No. 4 Maury at Norcom: Postponed because of COVID protocols.

Grassfield (0-5) at No. 7 King’s Fork (3-0)

Larry: King’s Fork 41-14.

Marty: King’s Fork 35-6.

No. 8 Deep Creek (3-1) at Lakeland (2-2)

Larry: Deep Creek 33-13.

Marty: Deep Creek 42-21.

Jamestown (1-2) vs. No. 11 Warhill (5-0) at Wanner Stadium

Larry: Warhill 37-6.

Marty: Warhill 42-13.

Booker T. Washington (2-1) at No. 12 Lake Taylor (2-2)

Larry: Lake Taylor 34-20.

Marty: Lake Taylor 28-21.

Grafton (1-3) at No. 13 Churchland (3-1)

Larry: Churchland 20-13.

Marty: Churchland 38-13.

Great Bridge (0-3) at No. 14 Western Branch (4-1)

Larry: Western Branch 34-13.

Marty: Western Branch: 41-6.

Tallwood (1-3) at No. 15 Kempsville (2-1)

Larry: Kempsville 26-23.

Marty: Kempsville 21-14.

Bay Rivers

Smithfield (0-2) at Poquoson (2-1)

Larry: Smithfield 20-16.

Marty: Smithfield 21-20.

Tabb (0-3) vs. York (3-1) at Bailey Field

Larry: York 34-0.

Marty: York 21-17.

Beach District

Cox (2-2) at Kellam (2-2)

Larry: Cox 28-26.

Marty: Cox: 20-17.

Landstown (0-3) at First Colonial (0-5)

Larry: Landstown 20-13.

Marty: Landstown: 28-13.

Princess Anne (1-2) at Bayside (3-1)

Larry: Bayside 20-6.

Marty: Bayside 28-10.

Eastern District

Manor (2-1) at Norview (2-2)

Larry: Norview 13-12.

Marty: Norview 21-7.

Peninsula District

Woodside (2-1) vs. Menchville (2-2) at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Menchville 27-26.

Marty: Woodside 27-26.

Non-district

Granby (0-3) at Amherst County(2-1), 6 p.m.

Larry: Amherst County 28-6.

Marty: Amherst 21-0.

Mathews (0-5) at Bruton (1-3)

Larry: Bruton 13-7.

Marty: Bruton 35-13.

Saturday

No. 2 Phoebus vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium: Canceled because of COVID-19 protocols (Phoebus was awarded a forfeit).

No. 9 Hampton (3-0) vs. Bethel (1-3) at Darling Stadium, noon

Larry: Hampton 26-20.

Marty: Hampton 35-14.

Kecoughtan (3-0) vs. Warwick (2-3) at Todd Stadium, noon

Larry: Kecoughtan 26-13

Marty: Warwick: 13-7.

Last week

Marty O’Brien: 14-4 last week, 72-18 overall (80%)

Larry Rubama: 17-1 last week, 71-19 overall (79%)