CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

What to expect if you’re attending UAB’s home opener at Protective Stadium

By Landon Wexler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s an exciting weekend for the UAB Blazers and the city of Birmingham as college football returns to downtown.

UAB Blazers fans prepare for Saturday’s home opener

This Saturday, at 6 p.m. CST, the Blazers take on the Liberty Flames from their new home field: Protective Stadium. Before heading to the game, here are a couple of things you’ll want to know.

Parking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6I9E_0cCvv0lG00
UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram suggests attendees purchase their parking passes at blazergameday.com

“We’ve got almost 11,000 parking spaces within four blocks of the stadium, which are really easy to walk to.” UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram said. “A lot of our fans have already pre-purchased their parking pass. You can go to Blazergameday.com for single-day parking.”

The matchup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6QFt_0cCvv0lG00
UAB Blazers take on the Liberty Flames Saturday at 6 p.m.

“They know they’ve got a very good opponent coming in,” Ted Feeley, Media Relations Director with UAB Football said. “They’re staying focused on the task at hand of preparing for a quarterback that’s a top-four in Heisman [contention].”

Tickets are still available for sale here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

For one game, No. 1 Alabama reverts to ground-and-pound

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Don’t worry, Alabama fans. The top-ranked Crimson Tide haven’t gone back to old-school, pound the ball and keep it as long as possible football. It was just the best way to beat Mississippi. Offensively, the game plan featured a heavy dose of feeding the ball to bruising tailback Brian Robinson Jr. […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Thousands of UAB football fans step foot inside new stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The wait is finally over for UAB fans. Protective stadium opened its gates for the first time Saturday as the Blazers hosted Liberty in their home opener. A dream became reality for UAB fans Saturday night at Protective Stadium. After years of discussion and construction, fans and players were able to […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Nix leads No. 22 Auburn to 1st win at LSU since ’99, 24-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Jarquez Hunter scored on a 1-yard run with 3:11 to give No. 22 Auburn its first lead and a 24-19 victory over LSU on Saturday night. Auburn had not won at LSU’s Tiger Stadium since 1999. Bydarrius Knighten’s […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS 42

Alabama fans tailgate in RV park ahead of Ole Miss game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Crimson Tide fans are in Tuscaloosa for game day weekend as Alabama will take on SEC rival Ole Miss Saturday. Many of those fans have already begun tailgating at local RV park Coaches Corner on Hargrove Road. Cindy Keller and her husband Craig drove their motor home from Florence […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
CBS 42

Alabama, Ole Miss defenders don’t want repeat of shootout

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama and Mississippi defenses are aiming to show they’ve come a long way from last year’s offensive extravaganza. The Crimson Tide and Ole Miss combined for 111 points, 1,370 yards and 68 first downs last season. That 63-48 win for Alabama was fun for the offenses, but a bitter memory for those […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened Talladega race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win at NASCAR’s top Cup Series level when rain stopped Monday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. NASCAR tried to […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

511
Followers
171
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy