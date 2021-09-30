What to expect if you’re attending UAB’s home opener at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s an exciting weekend for the UAB Blazers and the city of Birmingham as college football returns to downtown.

This Saturday, at 6 p.m. CST, the Blazers take on the Liberty Flames from their new home field: Protective Stadium. Before heading to the game, here are a couple of things you’ll want to know.

Parking:

UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram suggests attendees purchase their parking passes at blazergameday.com

“We’ve got almost 11,000 parking spaces within four blocks of the stadium, which are really easy to walk to.” UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram said. “A lot of our fans have already pre-purchased their parking pass. You can go to Blazergameday.com for single-day parking.”

The matchup:

UAB Blazers take on the Liberty Flames Saturday at 6 p.m.

“They know they’ve got a very good opponent coming in,” Ted Feeley, Media Relations Director with UAB Football said. “They’re staying focused on the task at hand of preparing for a quarterback that’s a top-four in Heisman [contention].”

Tickets are still available for sale here.

