The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks posed by increasing pressure to rush video games to market, experts say. The latest edition of the game previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer was meant to offer something to compete with undisputed football game champion FIFA, with maker Konami opting for a free-to-play model to attract fans. But the release was almost universally panned, with just a 10 percent positive rating on game platform Steam days after its release. With players crying foul, Japanese gaming giant Konami last week apologised and promised to take the criticism into account as it updated eFootball.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO