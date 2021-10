JBS Foods is slapped with another fine from OSHA following the death of a worker at its Greeley facility. OSHA says an employee was fatally injured after falling into a vat of chemicals while trying to install a paddlewheel in March. OSHA says the meat processor “failed to adequately secure” their own equipment. It’s the second fine in as many months for JBS. The company was slapped with a $175,000 fine in connection with incidents that left one worker without an arm and another who suffered thermal burns. JBS has 15 days to appeal the fine.

GREELEY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO