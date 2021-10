Chiefs coach Andy Reid left the stadium in an ambulance after Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs provided an update Sunday night. “Head coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the team said in a statement. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room and as a precaution was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO