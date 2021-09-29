CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Needs His Own Security

By Kayla Thomas
 8 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Nick Cannon's prank on Kevin Hart, an Ed Sheeran look-alike's surreal experience and more, below. Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Has to Live a Lowkey...

