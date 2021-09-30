Do you have any information? Families seeking answers in nine Okaloosa missing persons cases

It’s been almost four months since Michaella Brunner last spoke to her 50-year-old mother Kathleen Laleggio, and still little is known about her whereabouts. A mother to six children who have had many of their own, Laleggio always has been there for her family, Brunner said. Her disappearance has left them very concerned, and they have become one of several families in Okaloosa County still seeking answers.