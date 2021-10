The Padres almost gave their fans something to smile about for the first time in weeks. Down 4-0 in the 1st inning, and 5-1 in the 2nd, the Friars scored nine unanswered runs over the next five innings; six of them against likely NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. The Dodgers found themselves in a 9-5 hole with just three innings left to play, possibly moving them three games back of the division-leading Giants.