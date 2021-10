MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department honored those who have lost their lives while serving the city in the department's annual memorial service on Sunday. Firefighters gathered at the Memphis Fire Museum to honor their fallen "55" and recognize their survivors. Sunday's service marked the first time it was held in-person since 2019. Last year's was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

