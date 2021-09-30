CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Can Dwight Howard return to the Lakers and produce like he never left?

By Darius Soriano
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our Lakers Season Preview Series! For the next several weeks, we’ll be writing columns every week day, breaking down the biggest questions we have about every player the Lakers added this offseason. Today, we take a look at Dwight Howard. Despite our best efforts, it’s pretty rare for...

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kent Bazemore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nuggets
silverscreenandroll.com

The 5 biggest takeaways from Lakers media day

The Lakers’ media day on Tuesday was a relatively drama-free one, especially considering how things played out across the league on Monday at other team’s media sessions. But it was a busy day nonetheless, with a nearly entirely new-look Lakers team donning the purple and gold in front of cameras for the first time this season. And with too many quotes and videos flying by on social media to keep track of, let’s slow down here, and take a look at the five biggest takeaways from media day.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Dwight Howard Revealed as Octopus on 'The Masked Singer' Show

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope Dwight Howard helps take them farther in the playoffs than he got in The Masked Singer. Howard was the first person eliminated from the Fox competition show after singing Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti" in the opening episode of season six. The eight-time All-Star said...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Showcased Hidden Talent on Celebrity TV Show

Usually talent shows are meant to find individuals who have not been discovered yet and allow them to showcase what they can do. With the Masked Singer, that isn’t the case. Instead, the show pulls celebrities from different corners of fame and throws them in a singing contest. To make things harder, every celebrity it suited up in costumes to hide their identity. Their voices are also disguised when not singing, and they’re fully covered to hide their faces when they’re not in costume.
BASKETBALL
lakers365.com

Markieff Morris Believed He Would Be Returning To Lakers Before Ultimately Signing With Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent a massive roster turnover this offseason and one of the casualties of that was forward Markieff Morris. The Lakers signed Morris during the 2020 season after he was bought out and the veteran played an absolutely massive role in the team's championship run. Last season, Morris had his ups and downs, but he was a reliable and versatile piece whom the team could plug in anywhere.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wmleader.com

Heat forward Markieff Morris thought he was returning to Lakers in free agency

Eight-time NBA All-Star is first to be unmasked during ‘Masked Singer’ premiere. The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night with part one of its Season 6 premiere, and while we met the first five mystery celebrities – the Skunk, Mother Nature, the Bull, the Puffer Fish, and the Octopus – sadly, it was the latter who was octopi-ing the first elimination spot. While the audience thought he didn’t quite rock-topus, viewers at home thought his performance of “Tutti Frutti” was amazing, and were kind of upset that he was sent home. However, they were even more excited when the Octopus unmasked himself and was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. The 35-year-old basketball player seemed happy, when he explained how hot the suit was, as he shared, “The mask weighs about 55 pounds. I was sweating, smiling and singing. The three S’s!” Howard also shared that he decided to go on The Masked Singer because it’s his mom’s favorite show. “This morning, when we got here to the set, my mom was like, ‘Dwight, what are we doing here?’ And she saw The Masked Singer, she was like, ‘You’re on the Masked! Oh, my God!'” Unfortunately, Howard’s mom didn’t get to see him on the show for that long, but at least he was able to give an encore performance, before host Nick Cannon revealed the next celebrity to be unmasked during this week’s double-elimination, Mother Nature, who will reveal her identity Thursday night during part two of the season premiere.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Dwight Howard practiced singing and dancing for The Masked Singer

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was eliminated from The Masked Singer television show. He performed “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. This song was released in October 1955. Howard was wearing a purple and pink octopus costume. After his exit, he explained in an interview, “I did singing lessons. I did dancing lessons. I even did my own stuff, my own homework, drills that I never thought you’d have to do for singing.”
NBA
GoldDerby

Dwight Howard (‘The Masked Singer’ Octopus) unmasked interview: ‘I would have stayed here all summer’

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” premiered on Wednesday night, introducing five new mystery celebrities belting it out in wild, extravagant costumes. After each singer from Group A took the stage, it was the Octopus sent packing first following his performance of “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. The towering invertebrate was revealed to be none other than eight-time NBA all-star, Dwight Howard. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “It was hot in this suit!” Howard exclaimed to host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “The mask weighed about 55 pounds. I was sweatin’, smilin’ and singin.'”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: Lakers stress sacrifice throughout media day

When the league kicked off their annual media days on Monday, the usual light-heartedness and excitement-inducing quotes that typically transpire were instead largely absent. With several players and teams somehow still coming to grips with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overarching feeling of the day simply felt disappointing.
NBA
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex-Lakers guard claims he was never offered a $84 million contract.

Ex-Lakers guard claims he was never offered a $84 million contract. Dennis Schroder is prepared to get a new start in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, proving that he is a talent worth investing in. Most people are aware that the German guard garnered a lot of criticism before...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy