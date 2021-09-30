Owner reopens East Liberty property as the Maverick Hotel after legal dispute with Ace Hotel

WPXI Ace Hotel Pittsburgh Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward has ruled that the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty cannot reopen to the public due to an ongoing dispute between its local ownership and the New York-based boutique hotel brand. (Tim Schooley/Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — The Maverick is in.

After an ongoing legal dispute, the local ownership of the historic YMCA building in the heart of East Liberty reopened the property Wednesday as the Maverick Hotel, their own name for what is now an independent hotel. The hotel is operating in conjunction with a virtual hotel operator named Kasa, which now has rooms for the Pittsburgh hotel listed as available on its website at Kasa.com.

Nate Cunningham, a principal of the local ownership of the East Liberty property, said the property’s first day of being open under the new Maverick Hotel brand is Wednesday.

