Sony has officially acquired Bluepoint Games
PlayStation has acquired Demon Soul's remake studio Bluepoint Games. In a new blog post, Herman Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios said: "I'm very excited to announce that PlayStation Studios has grown again with the addition of long-time partner Bluepoint Games. From the exceptional PS5 remake of Demon's Souls to the critically acclaimed PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and remasters of fan favorites like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Bluepoint has built a name for itself by creating some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry."www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0