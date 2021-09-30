Optometrists across Oklahoma offer free exams on Giving Sight Day

Doctors within the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians are taking part in the second annual Giving Sight Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, multiple optometrists across the state will be offering free eye exams. The inaugural event resulted in more than 350 free exams. An additional $32,400 worth of frames and lenses were also given to patients.

Here’s the current list of optometrists offering free exams:

Altus

Dr. Michael Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care

Address: 809 E Tamarack, Altus, OK 73521

Phone: Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm

Appointment required - Call 580-482-1756 to schedule.

Bartlesville

Dr. Jamie Bennett @ Bennett Vision

Address: 401 E Silas St, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Phone: 918-336-4068

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Appointment required - Call 918-336-4068 to schedule.

Bethany

Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany

Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008

Phone: 405-495-5170

Friday, October 1, 2021 from 8:00am-12pm

Appointment required - Call or text 405-495-5170 and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Broken Arrow

Dr. Jeff Ross @ Advanced Family Eye Care

Address: 10557 E Highway 51, Broken Arrow, OK 74467-8127

Phone: 918-279-8830

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Bristow

Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source

Address: 121 W 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010

Phone: 918-367-2020

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-1:00pm.

Appointment required - Call 918-367-2020 to schedule.

Catoosa Dr. Phillip Ford @ EyeCare of Catoosa Hills

Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015

Phone: 918-266-3937

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-11:30am

Appointment required - Call 918-266-3937 to schedule.

Clinton

Dr. Randi Day @ Clinton Vision Source

Address: 565 S 30th St, Clinton, OK 73601

Phone: 580-323-5421

Friday October 1, 2021 from 8:00am to 12:00pm

Appointment required - Call 580-323-5421 before September 30 to schedule.

Elgin Dr. Bryce Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care - Elgin

Address: 7758 US Highway 277, Elgin, OK 73538

Phone: 580-454-1756

Wednesday, September 29 from 8:30am-1:00pm

No appointment - First come, first serve.

Fairview

Dr. Blake Carlisle @ Be Thou My Vision

Address: 111 E Broadway, Fairview, OK 73737

Phone: 580-227-4878

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:30am-12:00pm

Appointment required - Call to schedule

Glenpool

Dr. Kyle Tate @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool

Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Phone: 918-296-3937September 30 from 9:00am-12:00pm

No appointment - First come, first serve.

Dr. Kristin Patrick @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool

Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Phone: 918-296-3937

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Call or text 918-296-3937 to schedule an appointment by mentioning Giving Sight Day. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Dr. Peyton Porter @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool

Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Phone: 918-296-3937

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Call or text 918-296-3937 to schedule an appointment by mentioning Giving Sight Day. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Hobart

Dr. Jesse Wald @ True Vision Optometric Group

Address: 212 S Main Street, Hobart, OK 73651

Phone: 580-726-3301Friday, October 1, 2021 from 8:00am-1:00pm

Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Jenks

Dr. Haley Baldridge @ Insight Eyecare Jenks

Address: 301 W Main Street, Jenks, OK 74037

Phone: 918-299-2020

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Lawton

Dr. Kevin Steib @ Eye Care on Gore

Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-355-3036

Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Call our office at 580-355-3036 no more than two weeks in advance to make an appointment.

Dr. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care

Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-355-2020

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 7:00am-2:00pm

Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

McAlester

Dr. Craig Kennedy @ Kennedy Eye Care

Address: 1400 E Wade Watts Ave, McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: 918-429-1400

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

Oklahoma City

Dr. Irene Lam and Dr. Paul Lau @ Bonavision Eye Center

Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Phone: 405-528-8200

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 7:00am-2:00pm

Appointment required - Call 405-528-8200 to schedule.

McAlester

Dr. Andrea Mazzare @ McAlester Family Eyecare

Address: 211 N 5th St, McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: 918-426-0106

Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00am-1:00pm

Appointment required - Call 918-426-0106 to schedule.

Shawnee

Dr. Britton Adams, Dr. Trevor Conklin, Dr. Kyle Karnish, Dr. Travis Kliewer and Dr. Brianna Weber @ Shawnee Vision Source

Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804

Phone: 405-275-7676

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-12:00pm

Appointment required - Call 405-275-7676 to schedule.

Tahlequah

Dr. Wyatt Williams @ Keys Eye Care

Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Phone: 918-207-0700

Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-2:00pm

Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.

