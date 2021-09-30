CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention welcomes new member

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention (Partners) inducted its newest member, Buckingham Companies, at its 24th Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow on Sept. 23, 2021. As a new member, the company pledges to implement voluntary environmental initiatives at its facility, share information and expertise with other businesses, foster environmental stewardship among its employees, and help raise public awareness.

